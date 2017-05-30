Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim Photo

Lil Kim is back—and still shocking her fans with her ever-changing looks!
Over the weekend, the iconic rapper shared an unrecognizable picture of herself on Instagram. The once brown-skinned beauty is now rocking a blonde wig, blue contacts lots of contouring and oddly plump lips.
Remember, she used to look like this:
Source: Ron Galella / Getty
Some fans weren’t sure what to make of the “lighter and brighter” version of the “I’m Better” rapper:
But of course, her loyal stans swiftly came to her defense:
This isn’t the first time she’s sparked controversy with her appearance. Last year,
the Internet went ablaze with serious skin bleaching accusations when Lil Kim shared this photo:
Miami Heat!!! 🔥🌞😍
A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on
Apr 24, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT
BEAUTIES: Is Twitter overreacting with their critique? Or does Lil Kim need to stop with this?
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
