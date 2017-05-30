Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

There seems to have been for some time been some subtle shade between Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. Now, Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and her fan base is on high alert as Bey incubates two more successors to the Carter-Knowles throne. Recently, Beyonce held a star-studded baby shower for the new little bundles on the way, and Kim Kardashian wasn’t in attendance.

Why is that? And is Kim Kardashian really bothered by it? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

