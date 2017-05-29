Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested

He was held without being charged.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Rich Homie Quan

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079


Over the weekend, Rich Homie Quan was on his way to a gig in Georgia when he was arrested and detained by cops.

According to law enforcement sources, Quan and his crew were headed to Club Liquids on Saturday night when they were stopped at a police checkpoint. The cops arrested Quan and five guys on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Cops said they believed the drugs were ecstasy and weed.

Quan was sent to Jefferson County Jail but, as of Sunday afternoon, he has yet to be charged. Police there can hold someone without charging them for up to 48 hours. It’s still not certain whether Quan will be charged. The investigation is continuing, but we’ll keep you updated if more news surfaces.

Meanwhile, Quan is gearing up for a new album after signing with Motown Records in February. His album Rich as in Spirit is expected in July.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 12 hours ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 12 hours ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 13 hours ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 15 hours ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 2 days ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 5 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 5 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 6 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 6 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 6 days ago
05.23.17
photos