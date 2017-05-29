Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested

Over the weekend,was on his way to a gig in Georgia when he was arrested and detained by cops.

According to law enforcement sources, Quan and his crew were headed to Club Liquids on Saturday night when they were stopped at a police checkpoint. The cops arrested Quan and five guys on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Cops said they believed the drugs were ecstasy and weed.

Quan was sent to Jefferson County Jail but, as of Sunday afternoon, he has yet to be charged. Police there can hold someone without charging them for up to 48 hours. It’s still not certain whether Quan will be charged. The investigation is continuing, but we’ll keep you updated if more news surfaces.

Meanwhile, Quan is gearing up for a new album after signing with Motown Records in February. His album Rich as in Spirit is expected in July.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: