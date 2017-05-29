R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT Pride And Twitter Is Flipping Out

Every Memorial Day weekend, a great migration of Black LGBTQ people arrives in D.C. for one thing — D.C. Black Pride.

Black Pride provides various workshops, activities, concerts, and of course, day parties for your life. In the past, it has brought performers like Brandy and Remy Ma. This time, the weekend brought in someone with a history of speaking up for the LGBT community, despite getting heat for it.

R&B singer Tank graced the stage at a Black Pride event and serenaded the crowd, giving them shirtless croons and everything. Video is below.

That leg kick is a vibe 😂RT @tysandsnyc: So Tank really did do Pride.

pic.twitter.com/2pwdlpTerI — Diced Pineapple-Rita (@_sarah_smile) May 29, 2017

Many people on Twitter were living for it.

Tank performed at Gay Pride pic.twitter.com/ALP8yg5qFr — Rosè Gold (@HOSEAXXI) May 29, 2017

Tank is at DC pride? pic.twitter.com/Rb0jYpLS1g — Bottomus Prime (@KiingJohnDoe) May 29, 2017

Tank performing at Pride…. why this man got his whole leg in the air for tank 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RuUpKxrd1X — Teej (@MrGoodBeard_) May 29, 2017

Tank performing at Pride is everything. He clearly ain't a homophobe and I'm appreciative. — Dykel Clarke Duncan (@TheEightFour) May 29, 2017

But of course you had the haters and speculators…

Why is Tank performing at D.C. Black PRIDE? — Tremayne (@Longstroke_VA) May 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/AnnDaGr8/status/869181882042388480

Yeah, Tank is gay. Lolllllllll but I appreciate it 😭 — Stace. (@SirStrange_) May 28, 2017

But in the end, a lot of folks identified with the bag he secured and him being comfortable with his sexuality.

Tank said he gon get his coins. Gay or straight. I ain't mad at him! — kion. (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) May 29, 2017

Lmao bitch I'm dead. Tank can't even perform at gay pride w/o being gay? Really? Okay broke bitches, it's called getting a CHECK! — KK (@_youngloco) May 29, 2017

Instead of speculating why tank was performing at pride and trying to correlate his sexuality to him being there. He secure in his manhood — Nell (@HomieNlovertype) May 29, 2017

Tank, who identifies as one of the heteros, has continually challenged peoples ideas about manhood and sexuality, even going as far as condemning the way people use “gay” as a negative term. Hopefully, he won’t be the last hetero male R&B singer to show his support for queer communities.

