You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’ Meek Mill

Haters become motivators forand he’s not afraid to say it. He made this clear when he posted a video of himself listening todiss track towards him, “Back to Back.” Along with the clip, he wrote, “I play this for motivation Back 2 back aventadors.” You can watch for yourself below.

This isn’t the first time Meek has given attention to the Drake hit. In October of 2016, he said the song was “hot” and, at the same time, denied its negative effects in an interview with the Tax Season podcast. “I ain’t think it was no shit that people was gonna be like, ‘You got killed,’” he said. “I thought it was hot [but] like when we shoot at ni**as, you gotta shoot a ni**a through the heart. When you wake up in the mirror, you looking in the mirror, you hearing what the ni**a told you, some sh*t about yourself that you can’t even deal with. That’s how we battle where we come from.”

According to Rick Ross, Meek is prepping for a DC4 mixtape follow-up called Wins & Losses. “I love the name of Meek’s new album, Wins & Losses, because that’s what it’s about, ni**a,” Ross said. “You just gotta add up more wins. You’re gonna lose…But that’s why I tell y’all. Make sure y’all get it.”

It appears this is exactly what Meek Mill is doing, no matter what the motivation is.

