DJ Jayhood Teams Up With Fetty Wap For ‘I’m Ballin’ (Explicit)

New music from DJ Jayhood feat. Fetty Wap
Check it out DFW!
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Hip Hop Early
17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life
1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ.Source:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. Could Fetty date a member of the klan next?Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands.Source:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys.Source:Instagram 4 of 17
5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle.Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Bling, Bling all day.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club.Source:Instagram 7 of 17
8. “In love with the money, I ain’t never letting go.”Source:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Boss Meetings.Source:Instagram 9 of 17
10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari.Source:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Sky Walking.Source:Instagram 11 of 17
12. “Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯”Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink.Source:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Proud Dad.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15. First class in the air.Source:Instagram 15 of 17
16. “Dreamin’ ’bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯”Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Fetty and Wiz bro out.Source:Instagram 17 of 17
