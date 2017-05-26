Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

At What Age Do Women Have The Best Sex Of Their Lives?

Most women report their sexual peak in the latter years of their lives.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Portrait of young couple lying on bed

Source: David Jakle / Getty


Most people would assume that the sexiest time of your life would be when you’re young, in your 20s, before the kids and the houses and the ‘adulty’ responsibilities. But according to new research, most women reach their sexual peak around 36.

Contraceptive app ‘Natural Cycles’ commissioned a study of 2,600 women, asking them about their experience with sex–from orgasms to sexual enjoyment.

The answers were segmented by age group (under 23, 23-35 and 36 and over), and the results were suprising.

Women in the over 36 group reported feeling sexier and more confident than their younger counterparts. The 86% of the older age group said they had great sex in the last month, compared to only 76% of the middle group, and 56% of the youngest, The Independent reports.

And not only were the older women having better sex, they were orgasming more too. The 36 and up cohort reported higher frequency of reaching climax with their partners as well.

So ladies in your 20s and early 30s, the best sex of your life is yet to come (pun intended), and that’s a lot to look forward to in the bedroom.

 

SOURCE: The Independent

MORE SEX & LOVE

New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

How The Smartphone Is Destroying Intimate Relationships

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading At What Age Do Women Have The Best Sex Of Their Lives?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 5 hours ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 2 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 2 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 3 days ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 3 days ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 4 days ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
photos