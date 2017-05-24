Watch: San Antonio Cop Repeatedly Punches 14-Year-Old Girl

Yet another police officer has been caught on video violently assaulting a young unarmed person of color.
This time it’s a 14-year-old girl.
VIDEO
The New York Daily News reports the incident took place Saturday outside an event center in San Antonio, Texas, where authorities say officers were called about men fighting at a teen quinceanera.
The video appears to show the girl move toward the officer before he hits her for the first time. He then hits her again, and she falls into people standing nearby. He appears to hit her again before he and other officers arrest her.
The girl’s mother can be heard pleading, “
No! No! No! No! Let her go!” during the arrest.
San Antonio Mayor
Ivy Taylor said the video “ is hard to watch and listen to.”
The eighth-grader was charged with assaulting a public servant and taken to a juvenile detention center where she spent the weekend and was released on Monday.
She is described her as an honor student with no history of violence.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
