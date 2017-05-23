La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

Michelle Obama was a vision as she strolled through the streets of Italy.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
The former FLOTUS continued supplying vacation style goals for the summer this week!
Michelle was spotted looking flawless and carefree in her pink, one-shoulder Teija top. She accessorized the look with distressed white jeans, sandals, and hoop earrings. She amped up the glam with some stylish shades and a curly ‘do.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Later, she switched up her look to hit us all with her amazing shoulders! She donned an elegant, fluttery white top that showed a little more skin for date night with her hubby, former president Barack Obama. She paired the blouse with some breezy olive green trousers. She working the look, and the look was clearly working for Barack.
RELATED STORIES:
Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump Over School Lunches: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of Michelle Obama
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went
10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!
1. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Simon & Schuster 5 of 10
6. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours