New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | Liam Payne – “Strip That Down” ft. Quavo (Lyric Video) w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

Not really my cup of tea, but I can’t say that I don’t like it or that it’s not a good song. Production is good, lyrics are good, and Liam & Quavo both hold their own. What say you?

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

unnamed

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | SahBabii- “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT VIDEO]

NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

Migos - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

12 photos Launch gallery

Migos - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

Continue reading NEW and NOW | Liam Payne – “Strip That Down” ft. Quavo (Lyric Video) w/ @jkruzonair

Migos - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , Dallas , DFW , JKRUZ , LIAM PAYNE , lyric video , new and now , new music , Quavo , radio , Strip That Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 13 hours ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 14 hours ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 18 hours ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Jay Z on Basquiat: Six Fire Lyrics About SAMO
 4 days ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 4 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 4 days ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 5 days ago
05.18.17
photos