NEW and NOW | Liam Payne – “Strip That Down” ft. Quavo (Lyric Video) w/ @jkruzonair

Not really my cup of tea, but I can’t say that I don’t like it or that it’s not a good song. Production is good, lyrics are good, and Liam & Quavo both hold their own. What say you?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NEW and NOW | SahBabii- “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT VIDEO]

NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin