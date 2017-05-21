Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

Photo by

Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

The actress and singer looks amazing.

97.9 The Beat Staff
27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Keke Palmer has a brand new look y’all!

The former Scream Queens actress recently evened out her half-shaved head and shared the results with her fans on Twitter with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

And she looks gorgeous.

Here’s another one with a little bit of red:

Here is she is on Sunday playing in the park:

And her fans are here for her new look:

This may come as a shock for some, but for those who follow her closely, the change was expected: According to Essence, she was asked if she could see herself taking her shaved look to the next level by going totally bald, she replied, “I think I will actually. Yeah, I could definitely feel that coming on soon.”

Looks like “soon” is now!

Keke Palmer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos