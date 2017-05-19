Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And Will Be Performing At The Addison Improv

farlinave
Leave a comment
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

Looking for something to do DFW?

Comedian Arnez J will be doing his thing tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday at the Addison Improv!

He stopped by 97.9 The Beat today and it was crazy.

Check out the funny, exclusive video below:

To Get Your Tickets at the Addison Improv, Click Here

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

addison improv , arnez j , dj kayotik

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And Will Be Performing At The Addison Improv

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 1 hour ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 5 hours ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 7 hours ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 12 hours ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 13 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 19 hours ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 1 day ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 1 day ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.19.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
photos