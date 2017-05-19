“2 Mexicans And A Movie” Late Pass Edition

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

On this episode of 2 Mexicans And A Movie “Late Pass Addition” Keynote and G Spook discuss why you need to go see Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 if you haven’t already! Will there be in studio violence? Watch and find out!

-Keynote (@keynoteonair)

