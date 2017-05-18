Music
Home > Uncategorized

Lil Wayne Ups His Threats Against Martin Shkreli Leaking ‘Tha Carter V’

The pharmaceutical exec thought Weezy was playing.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is trying his luck with Weezy and it’s about to cost him. Shkreli has been leaking unreleased Lil Wayne tracks online and now the rapper is threatening to sue.

This all started last Christmas when Shkreli revealed he had a copy of Wayne’s coveted Tha Carter V. In a video he posted, Shkreli played some music supposedly from the record. When news hit Lil Wayne, the rapper stayed calm since Shkreli said he wouldn’t release the music. He kept this promise for five months.

In early May of this year, Shkreli leaked two more Lil Wayne tracks allegedly from Tha Carter V and this time, one of them featured none other than Kendrick Lamar. Lil Wayne and his lawyers have now upped the stakes, sending the arrogant exec a cease and desist letter. Universal Music sent one as well.  According to TMZ, Lil Wayne is demanding Shkreli give up his copy of Tha Carter V and if he releases anymore music, Wayne will drag him to court with a lawsuit.

Sources close to Wayne say they believe Shkreli is releasing music just for attention. He’ll get all the attention he wants if Universal and Weezy come for him. Hopefully, he’ll take heed and give up the goods.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lil Wayne Ups His Threats Against Martin Shkreli Leaking ‘Tha Carter V’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Tupac Shakur
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 1 hour ago
05.18.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 9 hours ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 17 hours ago
05.18.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 24 hours ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 2 days ago
05.16.17
One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
photos