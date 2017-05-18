The Dallas Wings stop by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with Veda Loca! Check out the EXCLUSIVE video below.
The girls have a home opener game on Saturday, May 20 vs. the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.
Click here to buy tickets, and more
WNBA's New Team: Dallas Wings Media Day 2016 [PHOTOS]
1. You hear her beat listeners !!! Make sure you get your tickets! #979thebeat @skydigg4 @dallaswings #wanba #dallas1 of 31
2. A @dallaswings #selfie is too lit especially when #skylardiggins is the photog 📸#thebobbypen #dallaswings #dallas #penpalz #entertainmentreporter #thebobbypenin15seconds #rocnation #wnba2 of 31
5. @dallaswings' first round 5th pick overall @aerial_powers23 has a message for you #DFW #dallaswings #wanba #aerialpowers #979thebeat #dallas5 of 31
