Dallas Wings Stop By 97.9 The Beat

farlinave
Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury

Source: Barry Gossage / Getty

The Dallas Wings stop by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with Veda Loca! Check out the EXCLUSIVE video below.

The girls have a home opener game on Saturday, May 20 vs. the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

Click here to buy tickets, and more

WNBA's New Team: Dallas Wings Media Day 2016 [PHOTOS]

WNBA's New Team: Dallas Wings Media Day 2016 [PHOTOS]

WNBA's New Team: Dallas Wings Media Day 2016 [PHOTOS]

Today we got the chance to check in with the brand new WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, at their special media day held at the University of Texas- Arlington. While there were plenty media outlets present, The Beat 97.9 was the only radio station on the scene, so check out our exclusive photos of <a href="https://thebeatdfw.com/2186667/jay-zs-new-sports-company-roc-nation-sports-signs-wba-player-skylar-diggins/&quot; target="_blank"><strong>Skylar Diggins</strong></a>, Aerial Powers, Odyssey Sims, Erin Phillips and the team.

 

photos