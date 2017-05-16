Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet In A Frenzy With Confessions Of An Affair With An NBA Star

Guess which top athletes names are in the mix...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Basketball Wives: LA Season Four Premiere

Source: Kass for The Brand Group / Kass for The Brand Group


Rumors are spreading like wildfire thanks to the confession of a Basketball Wives LA cast member that she had an ongoing affair with a happily married NBA player.

It all started when show stars Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Shaunie O’Neal and the other wives took a girl’s trip on the last episode. Stylist Saniy’yah Samaa tagged along to give the newest cast member Cristen a makeover.

After coming for Cristen’s finances and telling her she “had not style,” Saniy’yah was then asked by Jackie Christie to stay on the trip and accompany the group to dinner. Things got real when Saniy’yah, who’s from Chester, Pennsylvania, told the ladies that she had an affair with “the top person in the NBA.” She doesn’t stop there. “Me and him were cool,” she said. “I would come to the games with him, sit court side, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him—but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her…He has 3 kids.”
Shaunie launched into investigative mode immediately, saying in a confessional, “I’m 99 percent sure I know exactly who this man is and knowing that, GIRL you were a home-wrecker.”
Saniy’yah hinted that her feelings towards the athlete were serious, however. “I just was like, ‘I love him,’” she said. It appears she was so much in love with him that she slept with him the day before his wedding:

 

Since the big revelation, fans have sounded off on who they think the cheating player is. Some people are saying “the top person in the NBA” and father of three could only be LeBron James. Others are naming Allen Iverson.

So far, Saniy’yah is keeping the true tea to herself — but the Internet’s detectives should be able to reveal the truth before long.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet In A Frenzy With Confessions Of An Affair With An NBA Star

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 6 hours ago
05.16.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 15 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 15 hours ago
05.16.17
One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet…
 16 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 22 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos