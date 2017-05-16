Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills To Get Funk Flex Fired

Flex's comments about Pac still has the rapper pissed.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
The Conglomerate And Hot 97 Present 'Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holiday' - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Treach wasn’t kidding when he dropped a diss track over the weekend, threatening Funkmaster Flex after his controversial statements about Tupac.

On Monday, the Naughty By Nature rapper revealed that his loyalty to Pac surpasses everything, which is the reason he’s going so hard on Flex. He told TMZ, “[Flex and I will never be cool because] I gave him too many chances. When my brother is gone, and can’t defend himself, loyalty has no expiration date.”

Treach added, “When Tupac and Biggie died, I died with them. I’m just here haunting n****s with the truth.” The rapper also insisted that Flex won’t be able to book gigs anywhere in the country when he’s done with him. As if the diss track wasn’t enough, Treach showed off his Ninja moves as evidence of what would happen if Hot 97 doesn’t fire Flex.

Although the “Hip Hop Hooray” rapper looks like he’s had a couple of drinks, he’s definitely speaking sober thoughts. See what else Treach had to say in the video above.

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Continue reading Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 6 hours ago
05.16.17
Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic Lands His First Number One Album with…
 7 hours ago
05.16.17
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Music Icon Janet Jackson Turns 51 Today
 10 hours ago
05.16.17
Dreezy
Dreezy Sounds Off About Being Snubbed From BET…
 11 hours ago
05.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic’s New Album ‘Everybody’ Top The Charts
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 22 hours ago
05.15.17
Model Monday: Ariel Foxx On The Durtty Boyz…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
B.o.B Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
photos