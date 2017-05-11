Entertainment News
‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Blame it on the alcohol?

2016 Luda Day Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In another episode of air travel tension, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee was kicked off a Delta flight. Luckily, this incident was quite tame.

Lee made her exit on Wednesday night in Atlanta. According to witnesses, security and flight attendants addressed her shortly before takeoff. Sources told TMZ that she was calm during the 10-minute conversation and she left the plane without any major resistance.

Lee allegedly had a glass of wine in her hand when she boarded the plane and one witness said she was asked to leave the glass in the terminal. Lee didn’t comply and she reportedly strolled right onto the plane with her wine. Her chat with security and the flight attendants soon followed.

The whole incident delayed the flight to Miami by 34 minutes. One representative for Lee said she wasn’t drunk and she was kicked off for crying about a recently deceased friend.

The airport security and airline have yet to give their side of the story. Luckily, things turned out better than various other passenger fiascos. You can watch video of Lee’s friendly exit below.

