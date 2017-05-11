Black Men Urge City Officials To Declare ‘State Of Emergency’ In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Men Urge City Officials To Declare ‘State Of Emergency’ In Grand Rapids, Michigan

They have safety concerns for their community following reports of bias policing.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Protesters Demonstrate Against Police Shooting During Panthers Football Game In Charlotte

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

A group of Black men in Grand Rapids, Michigan attended a city commission meeting Tuesday night and urged officials to declare a “state of emergency,” MLive.com reports.

The Greater Rapids NAACP told the news outlet that about 100 Black men met the previous night at LifeQuest Ministries and agreed that something must be done to address reports of police bias and to protect their families.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

“I hear you loud and clear as you are suggesting we call a state of emergency,” said Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear at the two-hour public hearing. “I don’t know whose job it is to call that—but I agree with you that there is a state of emergency. If I had the authority to call a state of emergency I would.”

The men told the commissioners that they want to prevent racial tensions from boiling over.

In April, a study found that Grand Rapids police are two times more likely to stop Black drivers, and cops searched Black drivers at a higher rate than non-Black drivers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One month earlier, Grand Rapids police held five innocent Black boys at gunpoint and searched them for weapons. A video shows one of the boys crying as he lay on the ground, the outlet reported.

SOURCE:  MLive.com

SEE ALSO:

Justice Department Takes First Steps To Roll Back Obama-Era Police Reforms

Ferguson Prosecutor Quits After Racial Bias Found In Criminal Courts

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

38 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Grand Rapids , Michigan , State of Emergency

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals
The Bow Wow Jet Thing Was A Hoax…
 3 hours ago
05.11.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Make Forbes Top 5, But…
 5 hours ago
05.11.17
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 7 hours ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 8 hours ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 14 hours ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 23 hours ago
05.10.17
Fit Family Fest Artist Lineup
B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote
 24 hours ago
05.10.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Chance the Rapper Shares News of Losing Aunt…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.09.17
photos