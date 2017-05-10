Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Phaedra Parks Won’t Be On RHOA Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Phaedra Parks served as the climax of the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, when it became apparent that she was the source of a series of bizarre rumors about Kandi and Todd‘s sex life. But one of those rumors crossed the line, and really turned out to be a rape accusation at the end of the day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, neither the Bravo Network nor Andy Cohen found her lie entertaining, so it looks like Phaedra won’t be returning to RHOA next season- and not by choice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Could Phaedra Parks Become An Elected Official? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Should Phaedra Take Her Kids To See Apollo In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 

RELATED: Kandi Burruss & Cynthia Bailey Weigh In On Phaedra Parks’ Shade [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

51 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Continue reading PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

 

phaedra parks , RHOA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records
 3 hours ago
05.11.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammy Awards Coming Back To New York City
 3 hours ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 10 hours ago
05.11.17
Rotimi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
05.10.17
J Nicks Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
05.10.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 19 hours ago
05.10.17
Fit Family Fest Artist Lineup
B.O.B Fight’s Scientists With Keynote
 19 hours ago
05.10.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 20 hours ago
05.10.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Chance the Rapper Shares News of Losing Aunt…
 22 hours ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 23 hours ago
05.10.17
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 2 days ago
05.10.17
photos