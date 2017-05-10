Gary’s Tea: Why Phaedra Parks Won’t Be On RHOA Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Phaedra Parks served as the climax of the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, when it became apparent that she was the source of a series of bizarre rumors about Kandi and Todd‘s sex life. But one of those rumors crossed the line, and really turned out to be a rape accusation at the end of the day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, neither the Bravo Network nor Andy Cohen found her lie entertaining, so it looks like Phaedra won’t be returning to RHOA next season- and not by choice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Could Phaedra Parks Become An Elected Official? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Should Phaedra Take Her Kids To See Apollo In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss & Cynthia Bailey Weigh In On Phaedra Parks’ Shade [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]