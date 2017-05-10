News & Gossip
Chance the Rapper Reveals News of Aunts Death Breast Cancer After Aunts Death

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Two days after Chance the Rapper shut down the stage at JMBLYA Fest in Fair Park, he shared via Twitter some sad news about the passing of his Aunt Kim.

“My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning,” he wrote and included a video clip of his Aunt disclosing information about her battle with the Disease for the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Foundation. “She was a warrior and wanted me to share this,” he continued in a separate tweet, “Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn’t come with the same symptoms.”

In the original YouTube video below filmed in February, Kim explained how she did not find a lump, instead learning of her condition after noticing the skin color in one of her breasts had changed. The disease quickly spread to stage four cancer and after a year of fighting, she lost the battle this past Sunday.

