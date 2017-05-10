Paul Ryan Arrives To Harlem Charter School With Shouts of “Shame!”

Paul Ryan Arrives To Harlem Charter School With Shouts of “Shame!”

Hundreds in the uptown New York neighborhood were not feeling the reformed House Healthcare bill or charter schools many Republicans support.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan visited a New York City charter school in Harlem on Monday, and it didn’t go so well.

As the Wisconsin Congressman entered the Harlem Success Academy 1 Charter School, protesters hundreds of protesters cordoned across the street held signs that said “Lyin’ Ryan Wants You Dead,” “Medicaid Cuts Kill,” and held tombstones while shouting “Shame!”

Not only were the protesters incensed about the recently passed “Obamacare” repeal, but about also how charter schools have come into mostly-black communities like Harlem, sucking precious resources from already underfunded public education and making a pretty penny for those who have an financial interest in them.

The hashtag #ExcuseMeMrSpeaker started trending on Twitter right before his appearance at the school.

The Affordable Care Act deadline is fast-approaching. NYC-based celebrities and community leaders banded together Friday to organize a #GetCovered tour through three of the city's five boroughs, share their personal healthcare stories and spike enrollment in New York City by the March 31st deadline. The one-day tour travelled to Brooklyn, Harlem and the Bronx. Public figures including Congressman Charlie Rangel, reality TV personalities Yandy Smith, Tionna Smalls and Jennifer Williams, and rapper Juelz Santana gave a press conference at Harlem's famed Sylvia’s Restaurant. "It’s no secret that my son was born with a preexisting kidney condition and as a mom, my first priority was to put his health first” shared Smith, “however, when I discovered my health insurance had been cancelled, I immediately went into panic mode to find the best solution. The Affordable Care Act provided my family and, most importantly my son, affordable coverage we could count on.” The event was organized by political strategist Valeisha Butterfield Jones, community advocate for the Bronx Michael Blake, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, President of YP4C Brian Benjamin and human rights activist Marvin Bing. More than 5 million Americans have already signed up for the Affordable Care Act and millions more are encouraged to sign-up at http://www.healthcare.gov by March 31st. Organizers of the event said they hope leveraging the voices of community leaders and trendsetters will have a huge impact on the final count of enrollees in the state of New York.

