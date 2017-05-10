Paul Ryan Arrives To Harlem Charter School With Shouts of “Shame!”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan visited a New York City charter school in Harlem on Monday, and it didn’t go so well.

Paul Ryan just entered the Harlem Success Academy. Crowd chanting "shame". pic.twitter.com/HlSHQ3gAaZ — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) May 9, 2017

As the Wisconsin Congressman entered the Harlem Success Academy 1 Charter School, protesters hundreds of protesters cordoned across the street held signs that said “Lyin’ Ryan Wants You Dead,” “Medicaid Cuts Kill,” and held tombstones while shouting “Shame!”

Not only were the protesters incensed about the recently passed “Obamacare” repeal, but about also how charter schools have come into mostly-black communities like Harlem, sucking precious resources from already underfunded public education and making a pretty penny for those who have an financial interest in them.

The hashtag #ExcuseMeMrSpeaker started trending on Twitter right before his appearance at the school.

The women of Harlem are NOT PLAYING @SpeakerRyan and they are making me so proud by protesting you and #ACHA! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #ExcuseMeMrSpeaker pic.twitter.com/TIGugGwHJP — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) May 9, 2017

