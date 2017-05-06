Entertainment News
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For a Cinco de Mayo Celebration

97.9 The Beat Staff
Who doesn’t love Beyoncé in a sombrero?

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA last night

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

 

Bey and Kelly Rowland hit up Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, CA for some Cinco de Mayo grub and perhaps some virgin margaritas. The restaurant is known for their plant-based Mexican cuisine – a perfect meal for the soon-to-be mommy of twins.

Both singers were snapped wearing sombreros while leaving dinner. Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, and a light floral jacket. Kelly, who was waiting in the car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA – May 5

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Beyonce is reportedly in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with sources speculating the twins will join big sister Blue Ivy later this month. As expected, she and Jay Z have not revealed the sexes or names of the babies.

SOURCE: TMZ, Beylite | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

