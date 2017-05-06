JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
So if you just so happened to miss JMBLYA 2017, one word to explain it is simply: epic
There was so much to do from watching the concert, to eating different cuisines, to hanging out with 97.9 The Beat, to playing in the bounce house, and much, much more!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Every artist on the lineup showed up and showed out.
Check out the entire experience below in the gallery! Recap video coming soon.
Thank you Dallas and JMBLYA.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]
70 photos Launch gallery
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]
1.Source:Shun Atkins 1 of 70
2.Source:Shun Atkins 2 of 70
3.Source:Shun Atkins 3 of 70
4.Source:Naheem Houston 4 of 70
5.Source:Shun Atkins 5 of 70
6.Source:Shun Atkins 6 of 70
7.Source:Shun Atkins 7 of 70
8.Source:Naheem Houston 8 of 70
9.Source:Lindsay Goldsmith 9 of 70
10.Source:Naheem Houston 10 of 70
11.Source:Naheem Houston 11 of 70
12.Source:Shun Atkins 12 of 70
13.Source:Lindsay Goldsmith 13 of 70
14.Source:Nahem Houston 14 of 70
15.Source:Shun Atkins 15 of 70
16.Source:Jaylon Smith 16 of 70
17.Source:Shun Atkins 17 of 70
18.Source:Jaylon Smith 18 of 70
19.Source:Naheem Houston 19 of 70
20.Source:Naheem Houston 20 of 70
21.Source:Shun Atkins 21 of 70
22.Source:Shun Atkins 22 of 70
23.Source:Naheem Houston 23 of 70
24.Source:Naheem Houston 24 of 70
25.Source:Shun Atkins 25 of 70
26.Source:Shun Atkins 26 of 70
27.Source:Shun Atkins 27 of 70
28.Source:Shun Atkins 28 of 70
29.Source:Naheem Houston 29 of 70
30.Source:Naheem Houston 30 of 70
31.Source:Shun Atkins 31 of 70
32.Source:Shun Atkins 32 of 70
33.Source:Naheem Houston 33 of 70
34.Source:Naheem Houston 34 of 70
35.Source:Naheem Houston 35 of 70
36.Source:Naheem Houston 36 of 70
37.Source:Shun Atkins 37 of 70
38.Source:Shun Atkins 38 of 70
39.Source:Shun Atkins 39 of 70
40.Source:Shun Atkins 40 of 70
41.Source:Shun Atkins 41 of 70
42.Source:Naheem Houston 42 of 70
43.Source:Naheem Houston 43 of 70
44.Source:Shun Atkins 44 of 70
45.Source:Naheem Houston 45 of 70
46.Source:Shun Atkins 46 of 70
47.Source:Shun Atkins 47 of 70
48.Source:Shun Atkins 48 of 70
49.Source:Shun Atkins 49 of 70
50.Source:Shun Atkins 50 of 70
51.Source:Naheem Houston 51 of 70
52.Source:Shun Atkins 52 of 70
53.Source:Shun Atkins 53 of 70
54.Source:Naheem Houston 54 of 70
55.Source:Naheem Houston 55 of 70
56.Source:Naheem Houston 56 of 70
57.Source:Shun Atkins 57 of 70
58.Source:Shun Atkins 58 of 70
59.Source:Shun Atkins 59 of 70
60.Source:Shun Atkins 60 of 70
61.Source:Shun Atkins 61 of 70
62.Source:Shun Atkins 62 of 70
63.Source:Shun Atkins 63 of 70
64.Source:Shun Atkins 64 of 70
65.Source:Shun Atkins 65 of 70
66.Source:Shun Atkins 66 of 70
67.Source:Shun Atkins 67 of 70
68.Source:Shun Atkins 68 of 70
69.Source:Shun Atkins 69 of 70
70.Source:Shun Atkins 70 of 70
comments – Add Yours