JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

So if you just so happened to miss JMBLYA 2017, one word to explain it is simply: epic

There was so much to do from watching the concert, to eating different cuisines, to hanging out with 97.9 The Beat, to playing in the bounce house, and much, much more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Every artist on the lineup showed up and showed out.

Check out the entire experience below in the gallery! Recap video coming soon.

Thank you Dallas and JMBLYA.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)