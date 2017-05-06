Entertainment News
JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic

farlinave
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas

Source: Jaylon Smith

So if you just so happened to miss JMBLYA 2017, one word to explain it is simply: epic

There was so much to do from watching the concert, to eating different cuisines, to hanging out with 97.9 The Beat, to playing in the bounce house, and much, much more!

Every artist on the lineup showed up and showed out.

Check out the entire experience below in the gallery! Recap video coming soon.

Thank you Dallas and JMBLYA.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos