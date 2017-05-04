Lavar Ball Wants You To Spend $500 Dollars On His Son’s Signature Shoe

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Lavar Ball has said some outlandish things but the price for a shoe may be the worst. Ball, father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball released photos of his son’s first signature shoe under their “Big Baller Brand.” The shoe isn’t the worst looking pair but the price? $500 Dollars. Thats double the price of some Michael Jordan branded shoes!
You can get you some Zo flip flops too!
Nike, Adidas and Under Armor have all declinded to partner with the Ball Family. Some say it’s not about the talent of his son but the actions of his father. I for one don’t mind the father trying to put on for his son but $500 for these bootleg And 1’s? Bruh….
Now we know somebody’s going to do the dummy and preorder these shoes.
