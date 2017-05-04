Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose Explains Why She Thinks Men Can’t Keep Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Amber Rose talks about the last thing she saw in her DMs that made her smile, rather than creep her out. She also explained why a 25 year old man is too young for her, and what she means when she says that the last guy she dated couldn’t “keep” her. Amber also explains what a guy has to come to the table with in order to be truly compatible with her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Amber Rose explains why she doesn’t get “nominated” or noticed by publications like People Magazine, or anything other than the streets. She also talks about why she’s probably not going to give up her signature blonde buzz cut any time soon. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Amber Rose Explains Why She Thinks Men Can’t Keep Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 3 hours ago
05.04.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 4 hours ago
05.04.17
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Performs “Mask Off” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 9 hours ago
05.04.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Who Called Child Protective Services On…
 15 hours ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 1 day ago
05.03.17
‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Sets The Record…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
desiigner
Happy 20th Birthday Desiigner!
 1 day ago
05.03.17
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Beyoncé Fans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 3 days ago
05.01.17
photos