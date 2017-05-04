Lawyer Seeks Black Teen’s Release From Ohio Jail After Accused Of Father’s Murder

Photo by

Lawyer Seeks Black Teen’s Release From Ohio Jail After Accused Of Father’s Murder

Bresha Meadows, 15, has spent 279 days in jail.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

An Ohio judge is considering whether to release a teen girl, who was charged with the killing of her allegedly abusive father, after her lawyer pushed for her freedom Wednesday, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Bresha [Meadows,] a 15-year-old Ohio teen, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of her father, Jonathan Meadows. She has been incarcerated since her arrest last summer, 279 days ago. Her lawyer, Ian Friedman, maintains she acted in self-defense to protect her family from her father’s unrelenting violence. Jonathan’s family denies that he was abusive.
At a hearing on Wednesday morning here in Warren, just 60 miles southeast of Cleveland, Friedman asked Judge Pamela Rintala to release his client pending trial, arguing that she is not receiving adequate mental health care in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center where she is jailed.Meadows — who could be held in a juvenile facility until the age of 21 if convicted — has received support from family, friends and more than 28,000 people who have signed a petition calling for prosecutors to drop charges, reports WKYC.

murder , Ohio

