State Attorneys For California Sheriff Used Race To Exclude Potential Black Jurors, Judge Says

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that Sacramento County attorneys used skin color to improperly exclude the only two African-Americans in a jury pool, the Sacramento Bee reports.

The case involves a former Black inmate who attempted suicide while incarcerated. He is suing Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who is White, and three sheriff’s employees for a lack of psychiatric care and assault while in jail.

Jurors excluded ‘because of the color of their skin,’ Sacramento judge finds https://t.co/oVTWOiAW0c — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) May 4, 2017

County attorneys said they struck one potential Black juror because that individual had a friend who attempted suicide. However, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez noted that the lawyers did not strike three non-Black jurors who said they had close friends or relatives who committed suicide.

The attorneys stated that they excluded the other Black person from the jury because he had “scant education.” But Mendez highlighted that the man completed some college, yet the attorneys kept two non-Black jurors who had only high school degrees and no college.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Dan Stormer, the plaintiff’s lawyer, told the newspaper that public officials should never discriminate in the jury process. “They have a higher duty to the public and their constituencies,” he added.

In 2013, James Joshua Mayfield attempted suicide by jumping off a bunk bed head first in his jail cell but paralyzed himself. Mayfield, now 22, said the jail staff knew he was mentally ill and had previously attempted suicide. He also alleges that sheriff’s deputies and inmates assaulted him while in jail.

Mendez dismissed the jury and plans to restart the selection process on May 8.

SOURCE: Sacramento Bee

SEE ALSO:

SCOTUS: Prosecutor Unconstitutionally Eliminated Potential Black Jurors In Murder Trial

Supreme Court Takes A Stand Against Racial Bias During Jury Trials

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 55 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 55 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 55 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 55 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 55 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 55 7. Family Portrait Source:Instagram 7 of 55 8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 8 of 55 9. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 9 of 55 10. Fun In The Sun Source:Instagram 10 of 55 11. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 11 of 55 12. Hawaiian Holidays Source:Instagram 12 of 55 13. The First Family in London Source:Getty 13 of 55 14. A Young Malia & Sasha Source:Instagram 14 of 55 15. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 15 of 55 16. Daddy's Girl Source:Instagram 16 of 55 17. Barack & Sasha Source:Instagram 17 of 55 18. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 18 of 55 19. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 19 of 55 20. Sunday Church Source:Getty 20 of 55 21. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 21 of 55 22. Obama & Sasha Source:Instagram 22 of 55 23. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 23 of 55 24. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 24 of 55 25. Team Obama Source:Instagram 25 of 55 26. A Family Affair Source:Getty 26 of 55 27. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 27 of 55 28. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 28 of 55 29. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 29 of 55 30. The Obamas Family Portrait Source:Instagram 30 of 55 31. Historic First Family Source:Getty 31 of 55 32. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 32 of 55 33. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 33 of 55 34. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 34 of 55 35. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 35 of 55 36. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 36 of 55 37. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 37 of 55 38. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 38 of 55 39. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 39 of 55 40. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 40 of 55 41. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 41 of 55 42. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 42 of 55 43. Family Support Source:Getty 43 of 55 44. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 44 of 55 45. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 45 of 55 46. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 46 of 55 47. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 47 of 55 48. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 48 of 55 49. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 49 of 55 50. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 50 of 55 51. Growing Up In The White House Source:Instagram 51 of 55 52. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 52 of 55 53. Malia & Obama Source:Instagram 53 of 55 54. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 54 of 55 55. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas