TheSunkenPlace: Uncle Carson Wants To Make Sure Homeless People Aren’t Too Comfortable

Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development feels that shelters are "too cozy."

Ben Carson Book Signing at Barnes & Noble

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Your favorite secretary of Housing and Urban Development is once again talking sideways. This time Ben Carson is saying that people are way too comfortable living in shelters.

Yeah he tried it.

According to the New York Times, Carson has traveled the country and now has come to the belief that the homeless are living “too cozy” and allow for folks “to never leave.’”

After observing an apartment complex for veterans, Carson criticized their amenities: “A comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say. They [say they] will take care of me.’”

The Times noted that Trisha Farcer, the CEO of a housing facility that provides support for recovering drug addicts asked Carson about federal support, which he replied: “Those who help themselves.”

As Farcer tried to explain the need for these shelters, Trump’s head of HUD felt that they are all “too cozy.

Carson interjected, “We are talking about incentivizing those who help themselves, before again asking minutes later about how comfortable the facility was letting people get.”

Sigh. Where does he live?


SOURCE: New York Times

