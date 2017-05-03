Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired

Balch Springs' police chief reverses his earlier statement about how the shooting unfolded.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Police officials in Balch Springs, Texas announced Tuesday that they terminated the officer who fired at a moving vehicle and fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, the New York Times reports.

Police Chief Jonathan Haber cited an internal investigation, which included police body-camera footage, as part of the reason for his decision.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

On Monday, Haber reversed his initial account of the shooting. He originally said former Officer Roy Oliver, who was responding to a report of underage drinking at a party, fired at a vehicle after it reversed in an “aggressive manner” toward officers. Haber now says Oliver fired his weapon while the vehicle was moving forward.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The high school freshman was sitting in the passenger seat. His two brothers and two friends were also in the vehicle when Oliver fired his rifle and fatally struck Jordan on Saturday night.

In a statement released by their lawyer, the Edwards family said they were grateful for Haber’s decision but want Oliver arrested for murder.

A criminal investigation, conducted by Dallas County’s District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department, is ongoing.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks On Teen Murdered in Balch Springs, TX [Video]

North Carolina Police Accused Of Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man During Foot Chase

Family Demands Answers After 22-Year-Old Mother Dies In Texas Police Custody

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

balch springs , Black Men Killed By Police , jordan edwards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 18 hours ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 19 hours ago
05.02.17
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 19 hours ago
05.02.17
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 24 hours ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 1 day ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 4 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
photos