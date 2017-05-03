Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired

Police officials in Balch Springs, Texas announced Tuesday that they terminated the officer who fired at a moving vehicle and fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, the New York Times reports.
Police Chief Jonathan Haber cited an internal investigation, which included police body-camera footage, as part of the reason for his decision.
On Monday, Haber reversed his initial account of the shooting. He originally said former Officer Roy Oliver, who was responding to a report of underage drinking at a party, fired at a vehicle after it reversed in an “aggressive manner” toward officers. Haber now says Oliver fired his weapon while the vehicle was moving forward.
The high school freshman was sitting in the passenger seat. His two brothers and two friends were also in the vehicle when Oliver fired his rifle and fatally struck Jordan on Saturday night.
In a statement released by their lawyer, the Edwards family said they were grateful for Haber’s decision but want Oliver arrested for murder.
A criminal investigation, conducted by Dallas County’s District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department, is ongoing.
