News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks

According to NeNe, Porsha cheapens 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and Phaedra is the shadiest of them all.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

NeNe Leakes went in on Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams after seeing the latest part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

NeNe dropped by the Bravo clubhouse to chat it up with Andy Cohen about the jaw-dropping the third installment of the reunion, where Porsha threw Phaedra under the bus.

When a caller asked whether Porsha “de-classes” the show, NeNe leapt to assert, “Oh, absolutely!”

The RHOA vet also had a lot to say about to rumors that Kandi Burruss allegedly tried to sexually assault her. While Porsha claims she got the bad info from Phaedra, NeNe wasn’t letting her off the hook. In her opinion, Porsha is just as responsible for the mess as Phaedra because she was passing on false information.

Porsha is not innocent at all as I’ve said to so many people, Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra,” NeNe told viewers. “She ain’t that damn dumb.”

And NeNe had a simple solution that could have gotten to the truth and quickly stopped the rumor mill from churning out more lies. As NeNe suggested, “She could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carry this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”


NeNe wasn’t much kinder to Phaedra when another caller asked which RHOA star was the shadiest?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“The shadiest Atlanta housewife? Well, clearly, it must be Phaedra,” NeNe answered with a laugh.

Although, she couldn’t say for certain why Phaedra would start such a rumor, NeNe implied that Phaedra does like to stir the pot.

“I don’t know, I just think Phaedra is just a person that–we’ve said it for so long–that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind the camera,” NeNe explained. “She’s always been that way. This isn’t anything new.”


Needless to say, NeNe isn’t shocked that Phaedra started this hurtful rumor. “I’m not surprised. Phaedra been doing this bullsh*t for a very long time,” NeNe said. “Phaedra did the exact same thing to me as we’ve already discussed before, years ago.”

Whispers that Phaedra was actually fired from the show have been wafting around the Web for weeks. If she’s still on RHOA next season, though, there’s a chance that NeNe may be able to say all of this to her face.

According to TMZ.com, NeNe wouldn’t mind returning for season 10 of the reality show. She hasn’t signed a deal yet, but Bravo is trying to sweeten the potential deal by offering her another spin-off.

RELATED STORIES:

Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Line

Ruffled Bliss: NeNe Leakes Chats It Up With Andy Cohen While Wearing Zimmerman

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source Of Lies

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

17 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Continue reading #ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Nene Leakes , RHOAS9

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 37 mins ago
05.02.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 4 days ago
04.28.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court;…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
photos