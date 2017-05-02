National News
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After Alleged Breakup

One woman is dead and six others are injured after a San Diego man opened fire on group of party goers who were gathered at the pool in his housing complex on Sunday, CNN reports.

The gunman, 49-year-old Peter Selis, took a break during the melee to call his ex-girlfriend and tell her he shot two people, then continued his shooting rampage with her on the phone, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said in a news conference.

It doesn’t appear the callous killings are racially motivated. “The victims were targeted for no reason other than their mere presence,” Zimmerman said.

The heartbreaking details of this story resemble a string of recent shootings. A man, who goes by the name of Stevie Steve, allegedly murdered an elderly man on Facebook Live them blamed it on his ex-girlfriend, leading to a statewide manhunt. Weeks prior, a man murdered his ex in her classroom.

We are disturbed and concerned for the safety of all women. We’ll continue to update you on this story.

