Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo Of Beyoncé Ordering Food

Everything Queen Bey does goes viral—whether it’s her pregnancy announcement, rocking dope maternity wear and now just ordering food.
See on Wednesday, Beyoncé posted a bunch of pictures of her at Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash and dinner. Wearing a stunning red bell sleeved gown, just like us, Bey has questions for the waitress about the menu.
And Black Twitter didn’t miss a beat taking this pic and meme-ing the hell out of it:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ha!
Peep these other flawless pics of her from that night:
#Slay!
SOURCE: Instagram; Twitter
RELATED NEWS:
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
#ISlay: Today Is Officially International ‘Lemonade Day’
Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours