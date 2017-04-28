News & Gossip
Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo Of Beyoncé Ordering Food

Queen Bey can't even look at a menu without becoming a hilarious meme.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Everything Queen Bey does goes viral—whether it’s her pregnancy announcement, rocking dope maternity wear and now just ordering food.

See on Wednesday, Beyoncé posted a bunch of pictures of her at Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash and dinner. Wearing a stunning red bell sleeved gown, just like us, Bey has questions for the waitress about the menu.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

And Black Twitter didn’t miss a beat taking this pic and meme-ing the hell out of it:

Ha!

Peep these other flawless pics of her from that night:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

#Slay!

photos