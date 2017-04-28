United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Violently Dragged Off Flight

Photo by

United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Violently Dragged Off Flight

Dr. David Dao finally got compensated for being assaulted when he refused to give up his seat when the airline overbooked the flight leaving Chicago.

97.9 The Beat Staff
October 28 2012 United Airline Plane At Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport

Source: Michele Sandberg / Getty

Dr. David Dao has reached an “amicable settlement” with United Airlines over being dragged off a plane after the company overbooked his flight.

According to USA Today, the amount of the settlement was not disclosed under the terms of the agreement, but Dao’s lawyer Thomas Demetrio praised United CEO Oscar Munoz for his handling of the situation.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing and he has,” he said.

In addition he acknowledged that United took “full responsibility” for the horrid incident that occurred on Flight 3411 “without attempt to blame others,” he added.

United issued their own statement saying they were pleased to reach “an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident.”

“We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

The announcement of this settlement comes days after the company said they were changing their protocols and will be offering up to $10,000 for passengers who voluntarily give up their seat due to an overbooked flight.

As we previously reported on in April, United came under fire when a video went viral of a bloodied 69-year-old Dao being dragged off a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare airport for refusing to give up his seat to make room for United employees who needed to get to Louisville.

SOURCE: USA TODAY

United Airlines

