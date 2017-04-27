Hip-Hop Spot: Why R. Kelly Is Having Some Financial Struggles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

The I.R.S. always has some entertainers on their radar and the latest is R. Kelly. Allegedly, he has been slapped with a tax lien for $200,000. When people hear this news, it’s easy to assume that R. Kelly is swimming in a whole bunch of money still. But the truth is, his songs don’t get played today like they did in the 90s.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack & Jah Lion Sound explain more in this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why It’s Scandalous For R. Kelly To Date A 19-Year-Old [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: R. Kelly Shares Some Of His Craziest Fan Moments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly Walks Out Of Live Interview, Internet Reacts [VIDEO]