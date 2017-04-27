Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why R. Kelly Is Having Some Financial Struggles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
The I.R.S. always has some entertainers on their radar and the latest is R. Kelly. Allegedly, he has been slapped with a tax lien for $200,000. When people hear this news, it’s easy to assume that R. Kelly is swimming in a whole bunch of money still. But the truth is, his songs don’t get played today like they did in the 90s.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack & Jah Lion Sound explain more in this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

