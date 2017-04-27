News & Gossip
Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

Ciara's latest Instagram posts like they were plucked from a high-fashion spread.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 58th GRAMMY Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ciara hopped into a pair of stiletto boots to pose for a mini-maternity shoot fit for the pages of your favorite fashion magazine.

Ciara has always been good for a casual slay, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s pregnant again.

The singer, who wed Russell Wilson last summer, has been taking a bunch of maternity pics and posting them on Instagram lately. This time, her shots were giving us some high-fashion editorial vibes.

See for yourself below!




Ciara , Russell Wilson

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

