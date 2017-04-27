Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Ciara hopped into a pair of stiletto boots to pose for a mini-maternity shoot fit for the pages of your favorite fashion magazine.

Ciara has always been good for a casual slay, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s pregnant again.

The singer, who wed Russell Wilson last summer, has been taking a bunch of maternity pics and posting them on Instagram lately. This time, her shots were giving us some high-fashion editorial vibes.

See for yourself below!

