Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married

It's been nine years since Jennifer Hudson got engaged. What's the hold up?

Jennifer Hudson is so secure in her relationship that she doesn’t feel any need to rush to the altar.

Jennifer and her man David Otunga have been engaged for what feels like forever. At one point, they had planned a wedding, but they never jumped the broom.

Since he popped the question nearly nine years ago, Jennifer‘s been in eight movies, released two albums, completely transformed her body, released a line of clothes with New York & Company, and released a book. She and David even started a family, welcoming their son in 2009. However, they still have yet to set another date.

As Jennifer explained to Ellen Degeneres, though, she doesn’t see the need to tie the knot because she already knows that David is committed. “I’m not in a hurry. He’s not going anywhere,” Jennifer said during a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

And before anyone could begin speculating about trouble in paradise, Jennifer confirmed that she and David are still very happily devoted to one another.

All that said, she did admit that wedding bells were ringing a little louder for her after attending Ciara‘s wedding. As she told Essence magazine back in August, “I don’t know, it inspired something. I just loved her dress. It was so beautiful. So that made me say, OK, all [of] my friends and peers are married now. You know what I mean?”

