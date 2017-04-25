News & Gossip
Jeremy ‘Jail Bae’ Meeks Deported From London

His manager plans to fight back.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Jeremy Meeks Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty

If the name Jeremy Meeks doesn’t ring a bell, maybe his mug shot from 2014 will.

Yes, that guy. Nicknamed “Jail Bae,” Meeks had all of social media swooning when his mugshot from the Stockton Police Department went viral. Meeks was facing federal gun charges in California at the time.

After serving his sentence in prison, Meeks was released in March of last year and he’s taken his good looks to new heights. As soon as he was released, Hollywood agent Gina Rodriguez reached out to him and kick-started his modeling career. You can catch the 33-year-old in various hot spots, such as New York Fashion Week.

Meeks was able to make major moves, despite his criminal past. However, it seems like not every country is rooting for the model. Recently, Meeks acquired a work visa and letter from his parole officer so he could travel to the UK for a fashion gig. However, when he arrived at a London airport with his manager and wife, Melissa, he was detained by border officials. Melissa and his manager waited at an airport restaurant for five hours before they were told Meeks had been sent back to New York. He was even police-escorted onto the plane.

“Escorts, escorts. Don’t make no sense,” Meeks complained once he was detained. In a video he filmed, he continued, “I’m sick of this sh*t. I’ve been denied. London don’t want me here having served my time. This sh*t is crazy.”

Meeks’ manager, Jim Jordan, is building awareness on Meeks’ mistreatment. He even said he will visit the US Embassy for help. When Jordan spoke of Meeks, he said, “He was on the right track for what we feel was going to be his new life.” He continued, “Now, he’s very sad. Hopefully this is just a setback and he will be able to come back from this.”

photos