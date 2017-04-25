Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: Did Drake Really Impregnate An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A model named Layla Lace called out Drake on Instagram, in a since-deleted post, claiming that she has carrying his baby and he won’t answer her calls since she told him the news. But Drake isn’t even sweating her, apparently, and denies that there is any truth to the allegations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack has the perfect solution for the he-said-she-saidCheck out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Drake’s “More Life” Album Helped Him Break Major Records [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Drake, Rick Ross, Birdman, Bow Wow & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

1 photos Launch gallery

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Continue reading 16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

The 6 God's lips are always pursed and ready to go.

 

Drake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 5 hours ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 7 hours ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 7 hours ago
04.25.17
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 8 hours ago
04.25.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 9 hours ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 10 hours ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 18 hours ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
photos