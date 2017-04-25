Hip-Hop Spot: Did Drake Really Impregnate An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Your browser does not support iframes.

A model named Layla Lace called out Drake on Instagram, in a since-deleted post, claiming that she has carrying his baby and he won’t answer her calls since she told him the news. But Drake isn’t even sweating her, apparently, and denies that there is any truth to the allegations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack has the perfect solution for the he-said-she-saidCheck out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Drake’s “More Life” Album Helped Him Break Major Records [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Drake, Rick Ross, Birdman, Bow Wow & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]