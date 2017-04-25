Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days As President

He never holds back.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

'Inspired' by Music at the Bombay Sapphire Lounge

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


Talib Kweli has never been one to hold back when it comes to politics. In a recent run-in with TMZ reporters, the Brooklyn rapper gave his thoughts on President Trump’s first 100 days in office. “The bar is set way lower for White people,” the rapper said.

Kweli continued, “Trump could be mediocre, he could even be a failure. Obama had to work so much more harder than everybody else. He had so many more obstacles in front of him than Donald Trump had and he still was called a monkey. He was still called a liar to his face by our Congressmen. Donald Trump lies everyday. Ain’t nobody calling him a liar to his face.”

Kweli then has a mic-dropping moment when he says Trump’s presidency is “America paying us back for a n*gga president” before him.

Well, that’s that.

Kweli isn’t scared to hold people accountable — even with fellow rappers like Kanye West, who met with Trump and even endorsed him. When the reporter asked Kweli if he would ever sit down with Trump to talk, he said, “Donald Trump would have to say and do a hell of a lot of things, he would have to make a lot of apologies before I would sit down with a man like that.”

Kweli finished off by saying, “You have to learn about marginalized communities. You have to learn about Jewish people, Muslims, women, Black people, gay people. People who are going to be further marginalized in Trump’s America. He should reach out to those communities and listen to those communities — instead of dictating to those communities.”  Well said, Talib! See the clip below.


 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days As President

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 hours ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 4 hours ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 5 hours ago
04.25.17
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 5 hours ago
04.25.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 6 hours ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 8 hours ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 16 hours ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
04.24.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
New Bae Alert? Kylie Jenner Has Allegedly Started…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
photos