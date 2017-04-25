Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away

It’s a sad week for rapper and actor. The Empire actor recently lost his father after what seems like a lengthy illness.

Xzibit posted on Instagram on Tuesday, “This morning, my father passed away. I am in tears and my heart is heavy. I don’t have the words right now. Dad you are my hero. Thank you for everything you taught me, how you raised me, how you challenged me, how you loved your family. This is tough. I love you Dad. #semperfi.” See below:

We send our condolences to #Xzibit and his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Xzibit has posted about his dad before, letting people know about his illness. Photos can be seen on the rapper’s Instagram of him beside his father in a hospital bed. “For everyone asking about my dad, he’s doing the best he can, thank you for all the prayers and well wishes,” he posted just a little over a month ago.

For everyone asking about my dad, he's doing the best he can, thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. You are appreciated. #OneDayAtATime. #familyfirst A post shared by XZIBIT (@xzibit) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

It’s unknown what his father was specifically struggling with, but we send our condolences during this rough time.

