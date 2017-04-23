BlackLivesMatter: Teen Slays Prom In Dress Honoring Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

With prom season in full-effect, one Florida teen is slaying in a stunning gown that honors those who have fallen victim to police and state violence.

Designed by Terrance Torrence, 17-year-old Milan Morris’ floor length mermaid gown boasts black and white pictures of those whose who lives were lost too soon including Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland and Mike Brown to name a few.

“Yes I’m Black. Yes I’m 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me,” the West Palm Beach high school basketball player wrote on her Instagram page.

Here’s another angle of the dress.

Mr. & Mrs. Spliff 😂❤️ Thank you Cry for taking me 😘 Everyone looked so beautiful last night. @terrencetorrence A post shared by Mimi 💖🏀 (@_milan23_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

While haters are always gonna hate, there was a tremendous amount of support for her ability to fuse fashion with social justice:

@_milan23_ Very proud of you and this dress✊ — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@jonathanbrown21) April 22, 2017

@Whodat_chic In a great way.. almost teared up 😢😢 ……RIP to all — ⚜️Latrell⚜️ (@Raye_100) April 22, 2017

@_milan23_ I am so in love THANK YOU S O MUCH for this — gambino girl 4eva (@hannahboooooo) April 23, 2017

BEAUTIES: What do you think about her dress?

