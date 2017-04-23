BlackLivesMatter: Teen Slays Prom In Dress Honoring Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
With prom season in full-effect, one Florida teen is slaying in a stunning gown that honors those who have fallen victim to police and state violence.
Designed by Terrance Torrence, 17-year-old Milan Morris’ floor length mermaid gown boasts black and white pictures of those whose who lives were lost too soon including Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland and Mike Brown to name a few.
“Yes I’m Black. Yes I’m 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me,” the West Palm Beach high school basketball player wrote on her Instagram page.
Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #MoveWithPurpose @oprah @steveharvey.tv @beyonce @chrisbrownofficial @badgalriri @tylerperry @kolyon @terrencetorrence @champagnepapi @liltunechi @bigsean @richforever @colinsmith23 @aliciakeys @kendricklamar @realcoleworld @kingjames
Here’s another angle of the dress.
While haters are always gonna hate, there was a tremendous amount of support for her ability to fuse fashion with social justice:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
BEAUTIES: What do you think about her dress?
RELATED NEWS:
Woven With Our Roots: The Best African-Inspired Prom Dresses Of 2016
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments
Stunning 11-Tear-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin; Fights Back On Twitter