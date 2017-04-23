News & Gossip
#BlackLivesMatter: Teen Slays Prom In Dress Honoring Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland

Seventeen-year-old Milan Morris is using fashion to make a serious statement about police brutality.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Lives Matter

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer / Getty

With prom season in full-effect, one Florida teen is slaying in a stunning gown that honors those who have fallen victim to police and state violence.

Designed by Terrance Torrence, 17-year-old Milan Morris’ floor length mermaid gown boasts black and white pictures of those whose who lives were lost too soon including Travyon Martin, Sanda Bland and Mike Brown to name a few. 

“Yes I’m Black. Yes I’m 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me,” the West Palm Beach high school basketball player wrote on her Instagram page.

Here’s another angle of the dress.

While haters are always gonna hate, there was a tremendous amount of support for her ability to fuse fashion with social justice:

BEAUTIES: What do you think about her dress?

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/lil-wayne"><strong>Lil Wayne</strong></a> recently sat down for an interview with <em>Nightline</em> and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4202413/bruce-springsteen-black-lives-matter/">Black Lives Matter movement</a>. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

