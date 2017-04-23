Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Prince only married twice but he loved many beautiful women. Check out nineteen women who ruled prince’s world… some inspiring music.

19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 1. “Nasty Girl” Vanity made sweet music and sweet love with Prince during the 1980s. Source:Instagram 1 of 15 2. Wendy And Lisa were the musical women behind Prince during the Revolution years. Source:Instagram 2 of 15 3. Singer and percussionist Sheila E shot to stardom after working with Prince during the ‘Purple Rain’ era. Source:Paul Natkin/Getty Images 3 of 15 4. Mayte Garcia was Prince’s dancer when they met. The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2000 after the death of their child. Source:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 4 of 15 5. Sheena Easton hooked up with Prince for “U Got The Look” on his ‘Sign o’ the Times’ album. Source:Instagram 5 of 15 6. Stop the press! Prince had more than just an eye for Kim Basinger during the filming of ‘Batman’. Source:Kypros/Getty Images 6 of 15 7. Prince wrote the song “Manic Monday” made famous by The Bangles. Rumor has it that Prince was trying to woo lead Bangle Susanna Hoffs. Source:Instagram 7 of 15 8. Manuela Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006. Source:KMazur/WireImage/Getty 8 of 15 9. Misty Copeland performed with Prince on his tours in the 2000s. Were they romantically linked? You tell us! Source:Kevin Mazur/NPG Records 2010/Getty 9 of 15 10. Bria Valentine collaborated with Prince musically and also dated him in the 2000s. Source:Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty 10 of 15 11. Nona Gaye worked musically with Prince in the 1990s and has also been romantically linked to The Purple One. Source:Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 11 of 15 12. Susannah Melvoin (twin sister of Lisa Melvoin) dated Prince in the 1980s. Source:Instagram 12 of 15 13. Cat Glover (right) worked with Prince as a vocalist and dancer for ‘Sign o’ the Times’ and ‘Lovesexy’ tours. Source:Instagram 13 of 15 14. Before hating each other’s guts, Madonna and Prince dated very briefly in 1985 and recorded a duet on Madonna’s album ‘Like A Prayer’. Source:Paul Natkin/Getty Images 14 of 15 15. The rumor is that Prince and Ananda Lewis dated once upon a time. Regardless, Ananda is devastated over The Purple One’s death. Source:Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS)

