Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest Victims Of K. Michelle’s Twitter Rants

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


This is what happens when you bring up K. Michelle‘s name on a talk show.

The singer caught wind of a clip from Angela Yee‘s appearance on the The Real where the radio personality was asked by co-host Loni Love about her on air confrontation with K. Michelle a few months back. “Yeah, that was a Love & Hip Hop moment unfortunately,” Yee said of their beef.

“It was surprising for everybody, like, the label’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ The guys were like, ‘What’s happening?’… My whole thing is this – and this is how I am in real life – if you start talking to me crazy, I’m not engaging in that. I’m just not saying anything. Just don’t come up to the show again. If you have a problem, don’t come.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, K. Michelle went off on Love, Yee, and the cast of The Real for mentioning her name. The singer mocked Love’s weight, accused Yee of sleeping around, and accused the hosts at The Real of conspiring to get former host Tamar Braxton fired.

Whoops! #KMichelle & #LoniLove share words on Twitter 👀 (SWIPE FOR MORE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

#kmichelle #lonilove

A post shared by Lavish Entertainment (@lavishentertainment100) on

 

The incident Love and Yee was referencing was a 2016 interview in which K. Michelle confronted Yee for not sticking up for her as a woman when Soulja Boy and Maino started poking fun at her feminine hygiene during a Breakfast Club interview.

I guess it’s safe to say K. Michelle won’t be visiting The Real or The Breakfast Club anytime soon.

SOURCE: Gossip On This | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Angela Yee , K Michelle , Loni Love , Twitter Beef

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest Victims Of K. Michelle’s Twitter Rants

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 11 hours ago
04.22.17
YG Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.21.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
The Real-Life Mom Of The Baby On ‘GirIs’…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For Parents With…
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
 1 day ago
04.21.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
YO GOTTI & YFN LUCCI “THEY LIKE” ON…
 2 days ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 2 days ago
04.21.17
Rosario Dawson Has Spicy Jokes And Katherine Heigl…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 3 days ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 3 days ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 3 days ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 3 days ago
04.19.17
photos