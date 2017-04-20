Entertainment News
Huh? Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez's Brain Is Being Illegally Held

Find out the bizarre details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Aaron Hernandez‘s lawyer revealed his suspicions about the late star’s alleged suicide and new evidence may prove that he was spot on.

Jose Baez is accusing the Worcester Medical Examiner of illegally retaining Aaron’s brain after agreeing to release it to the hospital of the family’s choice for the purpose of CTE medical research. The family wants to know if Hernandez was affected by CTE and hopes the examination will help other families. However, Baez says a doctor in the Medical Examiner’s Office went back on the deal and decided they would keep the brain and do the exam, rather than sending it to Boston University CTE unit, which is renowned in the field.

Massachusetts officials have since released a statement saying that the Medical Examiner will release Hernandez’s brain to Boston University, but they have not given a specific time frame.

The Secretary of Public Safety and Security said, “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez’s death, which may require further analysis of his body. Once that is complete the brain will be released to Boston University. No one is going to stand in the way of the family’s wishes for Boston University to have Aaron Hernandez’s brain.”

Police are still investigating Aaron Hernandez’s surprise death.

comments
