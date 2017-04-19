Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

It appears tennis staris prepping for a little one, according to a Snapchat post on Wednesday. The Wimbledon champion posted a photo in a yellow bathing suit with what looked like a small baby bump. She captioned the photo “20 weeks,” which we can assume confirms she is preggers! Page Six is also reporting she is pregnant. See the photo below:

Williams is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He decided to put a ring on it back in December.

Bear necessities A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

We expect the bundle of joy to arrive by the end of the summer. Until then, congrats to Serena and Alexis!

