Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

It appears tennis star Serena Williams is prepping for a little one, according to a Snapchat post on Wednesday. The Wimbledon champion posted a photo in a yellow bathing suit with what looked like a small baby bump. She captioned the photo “20 weeks,” which we can assume confirms she is preggers! Page Six is also reporting she is pregnant. See the photo below:
Williams is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He decided to put a ring on it back in December.
We expect the bundle of joy to arrive by the end of the summer. Until then, congrats to Serena and Alexis!
