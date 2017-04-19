Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

This Snapchat post gives us proof.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


It appears tennis star Serena Williams is prepping for a little one, according to a Snapchat post on Wednesday. The Wimbledon champion posted a photo in a yellow bathing suit with what looked like a small baby bump. She captioned the photo “20 weeks,” which we can assume confirms she is preggers! Page Six is also reporting she is pregnant. See the photo below:

Williams is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He decided to put a ring on it back in December.

Bear necessities

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

We expect the bundle of joy to arrive by the end of the summer. Until then, congrats to Serena and Alexis!

 

Serena Williams

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 6 hours ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 6 hours ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 8 hours ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 9 hours ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 9 hours ago
04.19.17
Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant
 9 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 10 hours ago
04.19.17
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 14 hours ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 1 day ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 2 days ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
photos