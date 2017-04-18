Can Anybody Break Lil Duval’s “Got 5 On It” Record? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Just about everyone who plays the morning show’s new game, “Got 5 On It,” gets stumped, either by Headkrack, the ticking timer, or both. Everyone, that is, except for Lil Duval, who managed to get all of his answers out in about five seconds. Can any of these listeners do that well? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

