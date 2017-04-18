Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K: Signs You Shouldn't Get A Woman Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Special K has some advice for the men out there who are single and mingling out on the dating scene. Sometimes, you meet a woman and you’re certain she’s going to be the one you marry, or that she’ll have your baby. But there are simple ways to detect whether or not this is actually true.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos