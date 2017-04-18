Special K: Signs You Shouldn’t Get A Woman Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Special K has some advice for the men out there who are single and mingling out on the dating scene. Sometimes, you meet a woman and you’re certain she’s going to be the one you marry, or that she’ll have your baby. But there are simple ways to detect whether or not this is actually true.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K’s Tips For Families Doing Spring Break When Funds Are Tight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K’s Motivating Springtime Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
11 photos Launch gallery
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 11
2. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 11
3. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 11
4. Special K in Black & WhiteSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 11
5. They killing me about my shirt this morning.....Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Donnie Simpson & Special KSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry WayneSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Special KSource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Special KSource:RSMS 9 of 11
10. Special KSource:RSMS 10 of 11
11. Special K11 of 11
comments – Add Yours