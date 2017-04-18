During the press conference, Chief of Cleveland police, Calvin Williams, explained that around 11am, authorities received a tip that Stephens’ car was spotted at a McDonald’s parking lot near Erie, PA. As officers closed in on the suspect, Stephens took his own life:
2. Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers
2 of 18
3. Former Ohio State Representative W. Carlton Weddington
3 of 18
4. Sisters of corruption -Jane Orie, Joan Orie Melvin and Janine Orie
4 of 18
5. Former Alabama State Representative James Thomas
5 of 18
6. Former Mississippi state prosecutor and judge Bobby DeLaughter
6 of 18
7. Former New York State Senator Shirley Huntley
7 of 18
8. Former Governor of Illinois and golden boy Rod Blagojevich
8 of 18
9. Former Prince George’s County Council member Leslie Johnson
9 of 18
10. Former Prince County Executive Jack B. Johnson
10 of 18
11. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford
11 of 18
12. Former Federal District Judge Samuel B. Kent (Texas)
12 of 18
13. Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin
13 of 18
14. Former City Councilman Larry Seabrook
14 of 18
15. Former New York State Senator Efrain Gonzalez
15 of 18
16. Former Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland
16 of 18
17. Former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson
17 of 18
18. Current D.C. Council member Marion Barry
18 of 18
Continue reading BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stephens Commits Suicide In Erie, Pennsylvania
Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime
Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences. Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.f