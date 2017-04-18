Cali Rapper @TheRealDreStylz Gets “Giggity” In New Record

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Cali rapper Dre Stylz celebrates the playboy lifestyle in the music video for his track “Giggity”. The song has been streamed more than 38,000 times on SoundCloud. The video captures the essence of the record produced by NuDawg Music. “It’s a party song,” Dre says. “Women around the house, running around the pool. I’m just being a bachelor and having a good time.”

On the song recently covered by HipHopDX, the rapper from Los Angeles suburb Corona, Calif. compares himself to character Glenn Quagmire from Family Guy, the Fox Broadcasting Company’s animated series. “I be like Quagmire,” he raps before quoting the cartoon’s famous sexualized catchphrase, “Giggity, giggity, giggity.” In January, Dre Stylz released a social media mashup video

The song has caught the attention of hip hop legend Too $hort, who recently invited Stylz to his Los Angeles studio. Share

Stylz wrote the song after one of his female roommates asked him about his social life. “I live with four women,” he explains. “I was in my home studio where I do my music. I had the beat playing, and I was just vibing. My roommate walks in and asked me, ‘Are you gonna see that girl you saw last night again?’ And I said, ‘I ain’t no family guy, giggity, giggity.’ And she said, ‘Oooh, that sounds like a song.’ And I recorded it. I was freestyling while talking to her.”

Dre Stylz began rapping in his senior year of high school and formed the group AirBorn Allstarz (A.B.A.) with two of his classmates. The following year, their song “White Boy Clothes” was played on Los Angeles radio station 92.3 FM. The song caught the attention of producer Andre Brown, who introduced Stylz to DJ Quik and secured him session work with other up and coming artists. Stylz released a series of mixtapes, including The Tape and Home Is Where the Mic Is featured on Datpiff.com, and performed at dozens of concerts throughout Southern California cities San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Orange County, and even Texas. He began working with NuDawg Music in 2015.

The rapper influenced by Eminem, Biggie, Tupac, and R. Kelly, will release his debut album Marquise this summer.

