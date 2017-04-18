New Music
Home > New Music

Cali Rapper @TheRealDreStylz Gets “Giggity” In New Record

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Leave a comment
Dre Stylz

Source: James Clavon / James Clavon

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Cali rapper Dre Stylz celebrates the playboy lifestyle in the music video for his track “Giggity”. The song has been streamed more than 38,000 times on SoundCloud. The video captures the essence of the record produced by NuDawg Music. “It’s a party song,” Dre says. “Women around the house, running around the pool. I’m just being a bachelor and having a good time.”

On the song recently covered by HipHopDX, the rapper from Los Angeles suburb Corona, Calif. compares himself to character Glenn Quagmire from Family Guy, the Fox Broadcasting Company’s animated series. “I be like Quagmire,” he raps before quoting the cartoon’s famous sexualized catchphrase, “Giggity, giggity, giggity.” In January, Dre Stylz released a social media mashup video

The song has caught the attention of hip hop legend Too $hort, who recently invited Stylz to his Los Angeles studio.

Stylz wrote the song after one of his female roommates asked him about his social life. “I live with four women,” he explains. “I was in my home studio where I do my music. I had the beat playing, and I was just vibing. My roommate walks in and asked me, ‘Are you gonna see that girl you saw last night again?’ And I said, ‘I ain’t no family guy, giggity, giggity.’ And she said, ‘Oooh, that sounds like a song.’ And I recorded it. I was freestyling while talking to her.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dre Stylz began rapping in his senior year of high school and formed the group AirBorn Allstarz (A.B.A.) with two of his classmates. The following year, their song “White Boy Clothes” was played on Los Angeles radio station 92.3 FM. The song caught the attention of producer Andre Brown, who introduced Stylz to DJ Quik and secured him session work with other up and coming artists. Stylz released a series of mixtapes, including The Tape and Home Is Where the Mic Is featured on Datpiff.com, and performed at dozens of concerts throughout Southern California cities San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Orange County, and even Texas. He began working with NuDawg Music in 2015.

The rapper influenced by Eminem, Biggie, Tupac, and R. Kelly, will release his debut album Marquise this summer.

Connect With Dre Stylz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealDreStylz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealdrestylz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreStylz/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/dre-stylz-129043132

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

21 photos Launch gallery

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Continue reading Cali Rapper @TheRealDreStylz Gets “Giggity” In New Record

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

dre stylz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 6 hours ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 7 hours ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 21 hours ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 23 hours ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 23 hours ago
04.17.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.14.17
photos